New Delhi: If you're looking to move to Canada, spare a moment and read this first. Canada is going to raise the fees for all permanent residence applications from May 2022, reported the livemint. The cost of permanent resident visa processing depends upon the immigration program you choose. The fee hike will apply to economic, permit holder, family and humanitarian classes.

Earlier, Canada increased permanent residence fees to offset inflation in 2020. The fee hike is proposed to be adjusted for inflation every two years. The Right of Permanent Residence Fee for the applicant and accompanying spouse or common-law partner has been increased by CAD15 to CAD515. The Right of Permanent Residence Fee (RPRF) is paid by permanent resident applicants only when their applications are approved. The fee is refunded if an immigration application gets declined.

"Though there is a nominal increase in fees, we do not expect it to cause a major inconvenience to a larger section of the applicants. While the increase is small, the fee has been changed for all the major categories for immigration to Canada including the PR residency applications, the federal highly skilled, PNP programs, AIPP, Pilot Programs, Quebec business category, and the family reunification sponsorship," Ajay Sharma, President and Founder – Abhinav Immigration Services was quoted as saying by the mint.

Canada’s permanent residence fee hike: 5 points