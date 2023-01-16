Home

Business

Canara Bank Hikes Charges on Debit Cards: Annual Fee, Replacement Fee, SMS Alert Charges

Canara Bank Hikes Charges on Debit Cards: Annual Fee, Replacement Fee, SMS Alert Charges

Canara Bank said it will now impose SMS alert charges on actuals basis from Rs 15 per quarter imposed before.

Canara Bank said it has hiked service charges on the yearly annual fee, replacement of cards, debit card inactivity fee and charges for SMS alerts.

Canara Bank Debit Card Latest Update: The Canara Bank said it has hiked its service charges of different types of debit cards. According to the official website, the revised charges are effective February 13, 2023. The bank said it has hiked service charges on the yearly annual fee, replacement of cards, debit card inactivity fee and charges for SMS alerts.

“The service charges mentioned above are exclusive of taxes. Applicable taxes will be collected extra. The revised service charges will come into effect from 13.02.2023,” the Canara Bank in a statement.

Annual fees

The Canara Bank said for the classic or standard debit cards, the annual fee has been hiked from Rs 125 to Es 200; for platinum and business cards, it has risen from Rs 250 to Rs 500 and Rs 300 to Rs 500 respectively. Canara Bank said it will keep charging an Rs. 1000 annual fee for select debit cards.

Debit card replacement fees

The Canara Bank said for the classic or standard debit cards, it has hiked debit card replacement fees from NIL to Rs 150. For platinum, business and select cards, Canara Bank has hiked charges from Rs 50 to Rs 150.

Inactivity fee

The Canara Bank said for the users of business debit cards, the bank would now only impose a card inactivity fee of Rs 300 annually. There will be no charge for the other card types.

SMS Alert Charges

Canara Bank said it will now impose SMS alert charges on actuals basis from Rs 15 per quarter imposed before.

The bank said for the Canara Bank Debit Card – Standard/Classic, the daily cash withdrawal limit at ATMs is Rs. 40,000, while the daily cash withdrawal limit for transactions is Rs. 1 lakh. While the daily cash withdrawal limit for Canara Bank Debit Card – Platinum/Select is Rs. 50,000 and the daily purchase transaction limit is Rs. 2 lakhs.