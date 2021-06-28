New Delhi: Syndicate Bank account holders have a big update from Canara Bank. Old IFSC code, and MICR on cheque book will longer be valid from July 1, 2021. Customers need to get Cheque Book with updated IFSC and MICR before June 30. They also need to get swift code for foreign exchange transactions. New IFSC Code is essential for online transactions such as IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS, Canara Bank said. Also Read - Delta Plus Variant Too Dangerous For Lungs Tissues? | COVID Third Wave Alert

“Attention to Erstwhile Syndicate Bank account holders: IFSC will change from 1st July, 2021. Kindly check your new IFSC on our website,” Canara Bank said in a tweet. New IFSC starts with – CNRB instead of SYNB. “Validity of eSyndicate Bank Cheque Book up to 30.06.2021. Present eSyndicate Cheque with old MICR (Magnetic Ink Character Recognition technology) and IFSC before 30.06.2021 to avoid dishonour of cheque on or after 01.07.2021. All old cheques issued to 3rd party to be replaced with new cheque before 30.06.2021,” Canara Bank said.

Canara Bank has disclosed simple ways to know new IFSC Code of your branch.

Customers can visit www.canarabank.com. They need to go Home Page. Then they need to check “What’s New”.

Customers need to click on “KIND eSYNDICATE CUSTOMERS – KNOW YOUR NEW IFSC”.

Customers can also visit their nearest branches.

They need to refer the SMS sent by Canara Bank to registered Mobile Number.

If Customers want, they can call Canara Bank’s Customer Care Number 1800 425 0018.

For Foreign Exchnage – Swift code of erstwhile Syndicate Bank (SYNBINBBXXX) which is used for sending or receiving SWIFT messages for Foreign Exchange transactions shall be discontinued w.e.f July 1, 2021.

All our customers are advised to use SWIFT code (CNRBINBBBFD) for any of their Foreign Exchange needs, Canara Bank said.

Attention to all Syndicate Bank account holders: IFSC will change from 1st July, 2021. Kindly check your new IFSC on our website.

