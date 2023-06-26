Home

Canara Bank Launches UPI Payments Facility to Merchants Through RuPay Credit Card

Canara Bank said the facility is seamless, safe and the digital payment method allows customers to make credit card transactions with utmost ease.

Canara Bank Latest Update: Canara Bank on Monday became the first Public Sector Bank in the country to introduce the facility of UPI payments to merchants through RuPay Credit Card. The bank in a statement said the facility is made available in popular ‘Canara ai1’ Banking Super App of the Bank.

“Canara Bank has introduced the facility of UPI payments to Merchants through RuPay Credit Card. This facility is made available in popular ‘Canara ai1’ Banking Super App of the Bank. Canara Bank is the first Public Sector Bank to introduce this Facility in association with NPCI,” the bank said in a statement.

With this new facility, the bank customers will now be able to make UPI payments to merchants from their RuPay Credit Cards. They can also link their Canara Bank RuPay Credit Cards to their UPI IDs.

The bank said the facility is seamless, safe and the digital payment method allows customers to make credit card transactions with utmost ease.

Giving details, K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank told Financial Express that the procedure for linking the credit card is similar to the existing account linking procedure, and customers can select Canara Credit Card during account listing for linking.

He said the transaction limits applicable for UPI transactions shall continue for UPI payments using RuPay Credit Card.

The bank also stated that the facility will further enhance digital payments and extend the UPI ecosystem.

Talking about the new facility of the bank, Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO of NPCI, said the integration of RuPay Credit Card on UPI delivers a remarkable user experience seamlessly combining the convenience of UPI with the benefits of RuPay Credit Card.

Notably, Canara Bank said only Merchant Payments are at present allowed using this facility, and Person-to-Person, Card-to-Card, or Cash-Out Transactions will not be permitted for UPI payments from RuPay Credit Cards.

