New Delhi: Canara Bank has adopted Resolution Framework 2.0 to to ease the repayment of loans borrowed by its customers amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The validity of the scheme is till September 30, 2021. “Canara Bank’s Resolution Framework 2.0 includes provisions to ease the repayment of loans. Our customers can now apply online,” Canara Bank tweeted. Also Read - BREAKING: Congress's Jitin Prasada Joins BJP Ahead of UP Assembly Election

Canara Bank’s Resolution Framework 2.0 addresses the Covid-19 related stress. MSME borrowal accounts and Individuals and Small Business other than MSME are eligible for the Canara Bank’s

Framework 2.0. Also Read - Planning to Re-sell iPhone 6/6s? Wait For Right Time as Company Will Give iOS 15 Update to Old Phones

There are permitted features of resolution plan and implementation. These are Also Read - Jos Buttler, Eion Morgan Under Investigation For Alleged Racist Remarks Against Indians

Rescheduling payments of instalments or EMIs of your loans.

Conversion of any interest accrued, or to be accrued on your loan/limits, into another credit facility.

Extension of need based moratorium.

Canara Bank’s Resolution Framework 2.0 includes provisions to ease the repayment of loans. Our customers can now apply online here: https://t.co/pAgNMxLbgB

Validity of the scheme: 30.09.2021@DFS_India#CanaraBank #PSBsSupportingIndiaToFightBack #StayStrongIndia pic.twitter.com/1mhaTRe3z3 — Canara Bank (@canarabank) June 7, 2021

You need to go to https://canarabankcsis.in/ResolutionFrameworkWebPortal/ for more details.

You can contact 1800 425 0018, 1800 208 3333, 1800 103 0018, 1800 3011 3333.