Canara Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Across Tenures: Check New Rates For Deposits Less Than Rs 2Cr, Rs 2 Crore and Above
The highest interest rate for a callable deposit of less than Rs 2 crore is 7.25 per cent for a tenure of 444 days for the general public; it's 7.75 per cent when it comes to senior citizens
New Delhi: State-owned Canara Bank has revised the interest rates on term deposits less than Rs 2 crore, Rs 2 crore and above but less than Rs 10 crore. The new interest rates are applicable from 5 April 2023, as per the information available on the bank’s website.
Also Read:
For Domestic Fixed Term Deposits
The highest interest rate for a callable deposit of less than Rs 2 crore is 7.25 per cent for a tenure of 444 days for the general public; it’s 7.75 per cent when it comes to senior citizens. The highest interest rate for a non-callable deposit of less than Rs 2 crore (and greater than Rs 15 lakh) is 7.40 per cent for a tenure of 444 days for the general public; it’s 7.90 per cent when it comes to senior citizens.
You may like to read
What Are Non-Callable Deposits?
As per the information available on the bank website, non-callable deposits are those deposits where premature withdrawal is not permitted.
Here’s The Breakdown Of Different Interest Rates For Deposits Less Than Rs 2 Crore
TERM DEPOSITS
Rate of Interest (%) p.a.
For Deposits less than Rs.2 Crore
w.e.f. 05.04.2023
|Callable
|Non Callable (above Rs. 15 Lakh)
Term Deposits (All Maturities)
|General Public
|Senior Citizen
|General Public
|Senior Citizen
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.)
|Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.)
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.)
|Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.)
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.)
|Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.)
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.)
|Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.)
|7 Days to 45 Days
|4
|4.06%
|4
|4.06%
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|46 Days to 90 Days
|5.25
|5.35%
|5.25
|5.35%
|5.3
|5.41%
|5.3
|5.41%
|91 Days to 179 Days
|5.5
|5.61%
|5.5
|5.61%
|5.55
|5.67%
|5.55
|5.67%
|180 Days to 269 Days
|6.25
|6.40%
|6.75
|6.92%
|6.3
|6.45%
|6.8
|6.98%
|270 Days to less than 1 Year
|6.5
|6.66%
|7
|7.19%
|6.55
|6.71%
|7.05
|7.24%
|1 Year Only
|7
|7.19%
|7.5
|7.71%
|7.25
|7.45%
|7.75
|7.98%
|444 Days
|7.25
|7.45%
|7.75
|7.98%
|7.4
|7.61%
|7.9
|8.14%
|Above 1 Year to less than 2 Years
|6.9
|7.08%
|7.4
|7.61%
|7.15
|7.34%
|7.65
|7.87%
|2 Years & above to less than 3 Years
|6.85
|7.03%
|7.35
|7.56%
|7.1
|7.29%
|7.6
|7.82%
|3 Years & above to less than 5 Years
|6.8
|6.98%
|7.3
|7.50%
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|5 Years & above to 10 Years
|6.7
|6.87%
|7.2
|7.40%
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
Here’s The Breakdown Of Different Interest Rates For Deposits Of Rs 2 Crore and More But Less Than Rs 10 Crore
|For Deposits Rs. 2 Crore & above to less than Rs. 10 Crore
w.e.f. 05.04.2023
Term Deposits (All Maturities)
|Callable
|Non-Callable
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.)
|Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.)
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.)
|Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.)
|7 days to 45 days
|2.9
|2.93%
|– NA – @
|46 days to 90 days
|3.1
|3.14%
|3.15
|3.19%
|91 days to 179 days
|3.35
|3.39%
|3.4
|3.44%
|180 days to 269 Days
|3.35
|3.39%
|3.4
|3.44%
|270 days to less than 1 Year
|5.75
|5.88%
|5.8
|5.93%
|1 year only
|6
|6.14%
|6.15
|6.29%
|Above 1 year to less than 2 years
|6
|6.14%
|6.25
|6.40%
|2 years & above to less than 3 years
|6
|6.14%
|6.25
|6.40%
|3 years & above to less than 5 years
|6
|6.14%
|6.25
|6.40%
|5 years & above to 10 years
|3.4
|3.44%
|3.65
|3.70%
For Non Resident Accounts
Here’s The Breakdown Of Different Interest Rates For Deposits Of Rs 2 Crore and More But Less Than Rs 10 Crore
|a. NRO – all maturities
|Same as applicable to Domestic Term Deposits
|b. NRE –Term deposits
|Rate of interest (%) per annum
Period of Deposit
|Less than Rs.2 Crore
(w.e.f. 05.04.2023)
|Rs. 2 Crore & above to less than Rs. 10 Crore (w.e.f. 05.04.2023)
|Rate of Interest
(% per annum)
|Annualised
Interest Yield (% per annum)
|Rate of Interest
(% per annum)
|Annualised
Interest Yield (% per annum)
|1 year only
|7
|7.19%
|6.15
|6.29%
|444 Days
|7.25
|7.45%
|NA
|NA
|Above 1 year to less than 2 years
|6.9
|7.08%
|6.25
|6.40%
|2 years & above to less than 3 years
|6.85
|7.03%
|6.25
|6.40%
|3 years & above to less than 5 years
|6.8
|6.98%
|6.25
|6.40%
|5 years & above to 10 years
|6.7
|6.87%
|3.65
|3.70%
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.