Canara Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Across Tenures: Check New Rates For Deposits Less Than Rs 2Cr, Rs 2 Crore and Above

The highest interest rate for a callable deposit of less than Rs 2 crore is 7.25 per cent for a tenure of 444 days for the general public; it's 7.75 per cent when it comes to senior citizens

Published: April 6, 2023 4:43 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: State-owned Canara Bank has revised the interest rates on term deposits less than Rs 2 crore, Rs 2 crore and above but less than Rs 10 crore. The new interest rates are applicable from 5 April 2023, as per the information available on the bank’s website.

For Domestic Fixed Term Deposits

The highest interest rate for a callable deposit of less than Rs 2 crore is 7.25 per cent for a tenure of 444 days for the general public; it’s 7.75 per cent when it comes to senior citizens. The highest interest rate for a non-callable deposit of less than Rs 2 crore (and greater than Rs 15 lakh) is 7.40 per cent for a tenure of 444 days for the general public; it’s 7.90 per cent when it comes to senior citizens.

What Are Non-Callable Deposits?

As per the information available on the bank website, non-callable deposits are those deposits where premature withdrawal is not permitted.

Here’s The Breakdown Of Different Interest Rates For Deposits Less Than Rs 2 Crore

TERM DEPOSITS
Rate of Interest (%) p.a.
For Deposits less than Rs.2 Crore
w.e.f. 05.04.2023
CallableNon Callable (above Rs. 15 Lakh)
Term Deposits (All Maturities)
General PublicSenior CitizenGeneral PublicSenior Citizen
Rate of Interest (% p.a.)Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.) Rate of Interest (% p.a.)Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.)Rate of Interest (% p.a.)Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.)Rate of Interest (% p.a.)Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.)
7 Days to 45 Days44.06%44.06%NANANANA
46 Days to 90 Days5.255.35%5.255.35%5.35.41%5.35.41%
91 Days to 179 Days5.55.61%5.55.61%5.555.67%5.555.67%
180 Days to 269 Days6.256.40%6.756.92%6.36.45%6.86.98%
270 Days to less than 1 Year6.56.66%77.19%6.556.71%7.057.24%
1 Year Only77.19%7.57.71%7.257.45%7.757.98%
444 Days7.257.45%7.757.98%7.47.61%7.98.14%
Above 1 Year to less than 2 Years6.97.08%7.47.61%7.157.34%7.657.87%
2 Years & above to less than 3 Years6.857.03%7.357.56%7.17.29%7.67.82%
3 Years & above to less than 5 Years6.86.98%7.37.50%NANANANA
5 Years & above to 10 Years6.76.87%7.27.40%NANANANA

Here’s The Breakdown Of Different Interest Rates For Deposits Of Rs 2 Crore and More But Less Than Rs 10 Crore

For Deposits Rs. 2 Crore & above to less than Rs. 10 Crore 
w.e.f. 05.04.2023
Term Deposits (All Maturities)
CallableNon-Callable
Rate of Interest (% p.a.)Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.)Rate of Interest (% p.a.)Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.)
7 days to 45 days2.92.93%– NA – @
46 days to 90 days3.13.14%3.153.19%
91 days to 179 days3.353.39%3.43.44%
180 days to 269 Days3.353.39%3.43.44%
270 days to less than 1 Year5.755.88%5.85.93%
1 year only66.14%6.156.29%
Above 1 year to less than 2 years66.14%6.256.40%
2 years & above to less than 3 years66.14%6.256.40%
3 years & above to less than 5 years66.14%6.256.40%
5 years & above to 10 years3.43.44%3.653.70%

For Non Resident Accounts

a. NRO – all maturitiesSame as applicable to Domestic Term Deposits
b. NRE –Term depositsRate of interest (%) per annum
Period of Deposit
Less than Rs.2 Crore
(w.e.f. 05.04.2023)		Rs. 2 Crore & above to less than Rs. 10 Crore (w.e.f. 05.04.2023)
Rate of Interest
(% per annum)		Annualised
Interest Yield (% per annum)		Rate of Interest
(% per annum)		Annualised
Interest Yield (% per annum)
1 year only77.19%6.156.29%
444 Days7.257.45%NANA
Above 1 year to less than 2 years6.97.08%6.256.40%
2 years & above to less than 3 years6.857.03%6.256.40%
3 years & above to less than 5 years6.86.98%6.256.40%
5 years & above to 10 years6.76.87%3.653.70%

Published Date: April 6, 2023 4:43 PM IST

