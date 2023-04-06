Home

Canara Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Across Tenures: Check New Rates For Deposits Less Than Rs 2Cr, Rs 2 Crore and Above

New Delhi: State-owned Canara Bank has revised the interest rates on term deposits less than Rs 2 crore, Rs 2 crore and above but less than Rs 10 crore. The new interest rates are applicable from 5 April 2023, as per the information available on the bank’s website.

For Domestic Fixed Term Deposits

The highest interest rate for a callable deposit of less than Rs 2 crore is 7.25 per cent for a tenure of 444 days for the general public; it’s 7.75 per cent when it comes to senior citizens. The highest interest rate for a non-callable deposit of less than Rs 2 crore (and greater than Rs 15 lakh) is 7.40 per cent for a tenure of 444 days for the general public; it’s 7.90 per cent when it comes to senior citizens.

What Are Non-Callable Deposits?

As per the information available on the bank website, non-callable deposits are those deposits where premature withdrawal is not permitted.

Here’s The Breakdown Of Different Interest Rates For Deposits Less Than Rs 2 Crore

TERM DEPOSITS

Rate of Interest (%) p.a.

For Deposits less than Rs.2 Crore

w.e.f. 05.04.2023 Callable Non Callable (above Rs. 15 Lakh) Term Deposits (All Maturities) General Public Senior Citizen General Public Senior Citizen Rate of Interest (% p.a.) Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.) Rate of Interest (% p.a.) Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.) Rate of Interest (% p.a.) Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.) Rate of Interest (% p.a.) Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.) 7 Days to 45 Days 4 4.06% 4 4.06% NA NA NA NA 46 Days to 90 Days 5.25 5.35% 5.25 5.35% 5.3 5.41% 5.3 5.41% 91 Days to 179 Days 5.5 5.61% 5.5 5.61% 5.55 5.67% 5.55 5.67% 180 Days to 269 Days 6.25 6.40% 6.75 6.92% 6.3 6.45% 6.8 6.98% 270 Days to less than 1 Year 6.5 6.66% 7 7.19% 6.55 6.71% 7.05 7.24% 1 Year Only 7 7.19% 7.5 7.71% 7.25 7.45% 7.75 7.98% 444 Days 7.25 7.45% 7.75 7.98% 7.4 7.61% 7.9 8.14% Above 1 Year to less than 2 Years 6.9 7.08% 7.4 7.61% 7.15 7.34% 7.65 7.87% 2 Years & above to less than 3 Years 6.85 7.03% 7.35 7.56% 7.1 7.29% 7.6 7.82% 3 Years & above to less than 5 Years 6.8 6.98% 7.3 7.50% NA NA NA NA 5 Years & above to 10 Years 6.7 6.87% 7.2 7.40% NA NA NA NA

Here’s The Breakdown Of Different Interest Rates For Deposits Of Rs 2 Crore and More But Less Than Rs 10 Crore

For Deposits Rs. 2 Crore & above to less than Rs. 10 Crore

w.e.f. 05.04.2023 Term Deposits (All Maturities) Callable Non-Callable Rate of Interest (% p.a.) Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.) Rate of Interest (% p.a.) Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.) 7 days to 45 days 2.9 2.93% – NA – @ 46 days to 90 days 3.1 3.14% 3.15 3.19% 91 days to 179 days 3.35 3.39% 3.4 3.44% 180 days to 269 Days 3.35 3.39% 3.4 3.44% 270 days to less than 1 Year 5.75 5.88% 5.8 5.93% 1 year only 6 6.14% 6.15 6.29% Above 1 year to less than 2 years 6 6.14% 6.25 6.40% 2 years & above to less than 3 years 6 6.14% 6.25 6.40% 3 years & above to less than 5 years 6 6.14% 6.25 6.40% 5 years & above to 10 years 3.4 3.44% 3.65 3.70%

For Non Resident Accounts

Here’s The Breakdown Of Different Interest Rates For Deposits Of Rs 2 Crore and More But Less Than Rs 10 Crore

a. NRO – all maturities Same as applicable to Domestic Term Deposits b. NRE –Term deposits Rate of interest (%) per annum Period of Deposit Less than Rs.2 Crore

(w.e.f. 05.04.2023) Rs. 2 Crore & above to less than Rs. 10 Crore (w.e.f. 05.04.2023) Rate of Interest

(% per annum) Annualised

Interest Yield (% per annum) Rate of Interest

(% per annum) Annualised

Interest Yield (% per annum) 1 year only 7 7.19% 6.15 6.29% 444 Days 7.25 7.45% NA NA Above 1 year to less than 2 years 6.9 7.08% 6.25 6.40% 2 years & above to less than 3 years 6.85 7.03% 6.25 6.40% 3 years & above to less than 5 years 6.8 6.98% 6.25 6.40% 5 years & above to 10 years 6.7 6.87% 3.65 3.70%

