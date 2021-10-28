IRCTC Latest Updates: To ease the festive rush, the Indian Railways recently started a total of 110 special trains that will connect the major destinations across the country. However, the Indian Railways issued a notification that terminated several pairs of special trains which were either destined or originating from Jharkhand.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: India Railways Runs 110 Special Train to Ease Festive Rush | Details Inside

However, no clarification has been provided by the Railway authorities. In a notification issued by them, they stated that trains destined to Jharkhand or passing through the state have been permitted or partially cancelled due to unavoidable conditions. Also Read - Good News For Devotees! IRCTC to Run North Darshan Yatra Special Train From THIS DATE. Check Details

According to the issued notice, trains either going to or coming from states such as West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh have been cancelled temporarily. Also Read - Vande Bharat Express Train on Howrah-Ranchi Route Soon | Check Timetable, Facilities, Routes

Here is the list of trains that have been cancelled

Train No. 03026 Bhopal-Howrah Special Express will remain cancelled on November 3.

Train No. 03025 Howrah-Bhopal Express Special will remain cancelled on November 1.

Train No. 09608 Madar Junction-Kolkata Express Special will remain cancelled on November 1.

Train No. 09607 Kolkata-Madar Junction Express Special will remain cancelled on October 28.

Train No. 02365 Bhopal-Singrauli Express will remain cancelled on October 30.

Train No. 02366 Singrauli-Bhopal Express will remain cancelled on November 2.

Train No. 02373 Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin will remain cancelled on October 31.

Train No. 02374 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Singrauli Express Special will remain cancelled on November 1.

Train No. 03349 Singrauli-Patna Express Special will run from Chaupan instead of Singrauli from October 30 to November 2.

Train No. 03350 Patna-Singrauli Express Special will run from October 29 to November 1 instead of Singrauli till Chaupan.

Due to the cancellation of these trains, many passengers might have to face problems.