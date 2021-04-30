New Delhi: The onslaught of Covid pandemic, and lockdown-like restrictions have forced people to remain inside their houses. It has become absolutely paramount for us to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour and avoid venturing out unnecessarily. Also Read - Don’t Queue Up Outside Vaccination Centres Tomorrow, We've Not Received Vaccines Yet: CM Kejriwal to Delhiites

At this juncture, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has come up with online services. "Go digital with Online Services of LIC", Life Insurance Corporation stated. You can pay premium, repay loan, and loan interest online.

LIC Online Services

1. Payment of premium, loan interest, loan repayment.

2. Payment of premium in advance.

3. Premium paid certificate.

4. You can check Policy status or loan status or claim status.

5. Revival quotation.

6. Online receipt printing.

7. View premium calendar or policy schedule

8. Register request for PAN registration.

9. Register request for NEFT registration

Apart from these basic services, LIC is offering premier services at free of cost

1. View policy and proposal details.

2. View claim history

3. Register request for online loan

4. Register request for online change address

5. Online switching of funds for ULIP plans

6. Online change of mode

LIC also offers a number of digital payment options. These options are UPI, Net Banking, Cards, Amazon Pay, e-wallet, PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm.

LIC is offering 24*7 call center facility at 022 6827 6827.