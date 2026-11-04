Canva Layoffs: Company cuts workforce by 22%, offers free MacBooks, 6 months’ salary, healthcare to departing staff

Canva is restructuring its workforce, affecting 1,271 employees, but the company is offering generous support to those who leave. The package includes at least six months’ salary, free MacBooks, continued healthcare and $10,000 grants for employees who want to start a business.

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Canva has announced a major workforce restructuring that will affect 1,271 employees, or around 22 per cent of its global workforce. However, the design platform is offering a range of benefits to employees who lose their jobs, including free MacBooks, six months’ salary, career support and even grants to help them start their own businesses. The announcement was made by Canva co-founder and CEO Melanie Perkins in a message to employees on Wednesday. She described the decision as the hardest moment in the company’s 13-year history and apologised for the difficulties it would cause workers and their families.

It is important to note that all 1,271 employees will not necessarily be laid off. The restructuring also includes changes to some roles and requests for employees to move to centralised office locations. The company has not yet revealed how many people will lose their jobs.

Employees can keep company MacBooks

One of the most unusual parts of Canva’s support package is that employees leaving the company will be allowed to keep their official MacBooks. Perkins said the company wanted to make sure that workers had a laptop to use even after leaving their jobs, as not everyone owns a personal computer.

The company will also provide departing employees with a one-year subscription to LinkedIn Premium. They will receive one-to-one career guidance, help with interview preparation and support from Canva’s recruitment team to improve their resumes and prepare for job interviews.

Canva also plans to create an online directory of former employees. With their permission, their details will be shared with the company’s investors, business partners and wider industry network to help them find new jobs.

Six months’ salary and 12 months of healthcare

Canva has promised every departing employee at least six months’ salary, including payments required under local employment laws. The company says this support will be provided regardless of where the employee is based.

Workers who joined Canva within the past year will also get relief from the usual one-year waiting period for their company shares to vest. This means eligible employees will not lose their equity benefits simply because they are leaving before completing one year.

The support package also includes 12 months of continued healthcare coverage in countries where Canva provides this benefit. Employees and their families will also have access to Canva Care, the company’s employee assistance programme, for another year.

USD 10,000 grants for employees who want to start a business

Canva has also announced the Canva Collective Fund, under which departing employees can apply for grants of USD 10,000 each.

The money is meant for people who want to start their own businesses or work on projects that benefit their local communities. Employees affected by the restructuring have until December 14 to register their interest.

The company has clarified that it will not demand any ownership or shares in businesses or projects created with this money.

Why is Canva cutting jobs?

Canva said the decision follows a slowdown in its growth, which has happened for the first time in a decade. Perkins said new technology is changing the way people create designs and use digital products, making it necessary for the company to change how it operates.

As part of the restructuring, Canva will bring its Product, Growth and Platform teams together under one division. It also plans to reduce management levels, combine overlapping responsibilities and move some teams to broader roles.

Sydney will become the main base for more of the company’s product teams. Some employees may be asked to relocate, while most workers on hybrid arrangements are expected to work from an office two to three days a week from January.

Canva’s move comes amid wider changes in the technology sector, where companies are reviewing their workforce and investing more in artificial intelligence. Australian technology company Atlassian, for instance, announced plans to cut around 1,600 jobs earlier this year as it looks to focus more on AI and enterprise sales.