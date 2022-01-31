Economic Survey 2022: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Economic Survey report ahead of the Budget 2022 presentation and said the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country is expected to expand by 9.2 per cent in the current financial year. “Advance estimates suggest that the Indian economy is expected to witness real GDP expansion of 9.2 per cent in 2021-22 after contracting in 2020-21. This implies that overall economic activity has recovered past the pre-pandemic levels,” she said quoting Economic Survey report.Also Read - Tomato, Onion Prices Find Special Mention In This Year's Economic Survey

The survey report further added that almost all indicators show that the economic impact of the "second wave" in Q1 was much smaller than that experienced during the full lockdown phase in 2020-21 even though the health impact was more severe.

Notably, the Economic Survey 2022 has shed light on different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that are needed in future to accelerate growth. The government's Economic Survey suggest that the country's economy is well-placed to take on the challenges of the financial year 2022-23.

Agirculture and allied sectors: The survey report projected that the agriculture and allied sectors have been the least impacted by the pandemic and the sector is expected to grow by 3.9 per cent in 2021-22 after growing 3.6 per cent in the previous year.

Services Sector: The survey report further stated that the Services sector has been the hardest hit by the pandemic, especially segments that involve human contact. This sector is estimated to grow by 8.2 per cent this financial year following last year’s 8.4 per cent contraction.

Total Consumption: As per the Economic Survey report, the Total Consumption is estimated to have grown by 7.0 per cent in 2021-22 with significant contributions from government spending. Similarly, Gross Fixed Capital Formation exceeded pre-pandemic levels on the back of ramped up public expenditure on infrastructure.

GDP growth: The Economic Survey predicted an 8-8.5 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate for the Indian economy in the 2022-23 fiscal year beginning on April 1. Notably, this projection compares to 9.2 per cent GDP expansion projected by the National Statistical Office (NSO) for ongoing financial year. The report also noted that the GDP growth rate contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21.

Industrial Sector: On the other hand, the survey report stated that the growth of the industrial sector has been estimated at 11.2 per cent in FY22.

Strong Revenue: The Economic Survey highlighted that revenues have witnessed a strong revival in FY22 and it could mean that the government has fiscal room to provide support if necessary.

Air India privatisation: The Economic Survey also highlighted that privatisation of Air India was a significant step in terms of boosting the privatisation drive and gathering disinvestment proceeds.

Capital Spending: The Economic Survey stated that there can be an increase in capital spending by the government as a demand and supply-enhancing measure. Advance estimates suggest that the GVA of Industry (including mining and construction) will rise by 11.8 per cent in 2021-22 after contracting by 7 per cent in 2020- 21.

Exports of goods and services: As per the survey report, the exports of both goods and services have been exceptionally strong so far in 2021-22, but imports also recovered strongly with recovery in domestic demand as well as higher international commodity prices.

Space Sector: The report stated that the number of new startups in the space sector more than doubled in 2021 to 47 as compared to the previous year numbers. It also added that the number of new startups in the space sector registered in 2021 was 47 up from 21 in 2020 and 11 in 2019. With recent policy initiatives and private sector participation, the Indian space sector is expected to capture a larger share of the global space economy, which was close to US$ 447 billion in 2020. At present, India accounts for only about two per cent of the space economy, much behind the major players – USA and China, the Survey said.