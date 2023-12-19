Home

Captain Pipes Ltd Plans Expansion, to Set Up Greenfield Plant Near Ahmedabad

Business News: Captain Pipes Ltd., a top player in the PVC Pipes industry, has recently revealed its latest expansion plans. In an exchange filing, the company announced its acquisition of six adjacent industrial plots spanning 38054 square meters. This prime real estate will be utilized for the establishment of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility dedicated to producing PVC pipes and fittings.

The company’s board of directors had previously given the green signal for the project, which comes with a hefty investment of INR 25 crores. This new greenfield plant will be strategically located near Ahmedabad, strengthening Captain Pipes Ltd.’s presence and capabilities in the region.

The company has recently participated in the Agritechnica 2023 exhibition at Hannover, Germany. The exhibition provided an opportunity to showcase our extensive range of products for agriculture such as uPVC column pipes along with precision micro-irrigation solutions from group company Captain Polyplast Limited. Agritechnica is one of the largest exhibitions globally for such products and provides good platform to expand our network in the European region.

Earlier, the company announced robust earnings for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2023.

Revenue from Operations rose 8.2% from Rs.1545.82 Lakhs in Q2FY23 to Rs.1672.24 Lakhs in Q2FY24 due to healthy volume growth. EBITDA increased by 251% from Rs. 47.94 Lakhs in Q2FY23 to Rs.168.64 Lakhs in Q2FY24 on account of an improved mix of high margin products in sales. EBITDA margins improved from 3.10% in Q2FY23 to 10.08% in Q2FY24 by 698bps.PBT increased by 706.37% from. 14.91 Lakhs in Q2FY23 to Rs.120.23 Lakhs in Q2FY24. PAT increased to Rs. 103.96 Lakhs in Q2FY24.

Commenting on the Q2FY24 & H1FY24 Performance, Management added, “In Q2FY24, we witnessed robust revenue growth, with our Revenue from Operations increasing by 8.2% compared to the same period in the previous year, reaching Rs. 1672.24 Lakhs. This uptick can be attributed to increased volumes in our business operations. However, the sales realization was impacted due to lower RM prices similar to Q1.

