Car damaged in heavy rain? What’s covered under your auto insurance and what isn’t

Every monsoon, floods and falling trees wreck thousands of vehicles. But when the rain stops, one big question remains: Will your insurance cover the damage? Here’s what you need to know.

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Car damaged in heavy rain? What’s covered under your auto insurance and what isn’t | Image: PTI

Monsoon Car Damage Insurance: Monsoon has covered all of India and heavy rains are lashing every state. Despite bringing relief from the scorching heat, the downpours have also created severe waterlogging and flood-like situations in several states, especially in Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh, among others. Whenever the monsoon arrives, waterlogged roads become an annual nightmare for vehicle owners across the country. If the damage occurs to the vehicle, the major question is: who pays for it? Well, the answer depends less on natural causes and more on the insurance policy.

What Experts Say?

According to insurance experts, insurance companies provide compensation for monsoon-related damages. The user can claim damages but only if the vehicle is covered under a comprehensive motor insurance policy. Users relying solely on the mandatory third-party insurance are not eligible for reimbursement.

Atrey Bhardwaj, Chief Growth Officer at Probus, told NDTV that car owners should have a comprehensive policy for protecting their vehicles against damages caused by flooding, waterlogging and other monsoon-related incidents.

It means that the third-party policy, which most car owners purchase, gives zero protection from monsoon-related damage.

When Does Auto Insurance Cover Damage?

Several insurance companies offer comprehensive insurance that covers flood and other natural disaster damage. On the other hand, third-party insurance does not cover your own car.

Insurers should select a transparent and time-bound claim settlement process, which provides clear details for any deductions.

Insurance companies assign assessors to evaluate vehicle damage fairly.

For claims under Rs 50,000, insurers can use AI or mobile apps to process and settle claims much faster.

If an insurer treats your claim unfairly, the vehicle owner can file a complaint. IRDAI has also tightened rules to protect buyers and speed up claim settlements.

When Insurance Companies Reject Claims?

Insurance companies reject claims when the vehicle is covered under a third-party insurance, as it does not cover damage to your own car.

Only comprehensive insurance provides own-damage cover.

Companies may reject the claim if the loss is outside the coverage. It can be rejected if policy terms and conditions are not met.

The companies should clearly inform their customers about the reason for claim rejection. It is also their duty to communicate the decision to the customer transparently.

If a claim is unfairly rejected, policyholders have the right to use the insurance company’s grievance system and insurance ombudsman for resolution.

Notably, better rules are now in place to protect consumers and help them in fixing unfairly rejected insurance claims.

How To Claim Monsoon Insurance?

The vehicle owner should inform the insurance company immediately after the car is damaged. He must register the claim without delay.

The vehicle owner should take photos and videos of the damage. In order to smooth the inspection and processing, the vehicle owner should keep all details ready.

Vehicle owners should not repair the car before the inspection process by the insurance company. He can repair the vehicle if it is permitted under the policy.

Submit the requested documents, such as the insurance policy, RC, driving licence, claim form and repair estimate.

Vehicle owners should save all repair bills and cooperate with the damage inspector for a smooth claim process.

If the claim gets delayed or rejected unfairly, the vehicle owner can complain to the insurance company’s grievance team or escalate it to the Insurance Ombudsman.

Mistakes That Could Cost You Your Insurance Claim