Car Insurance: These 5 Add-Ons You Can Buy To Save Your Vehicle During Monsoon

The cost of automobile insurance add-ons varies according to the type of add-on and the insurance company. However, if your automobile is destroyed in a monsoon storm or other mishap, even a few thousand rupees spent on add-ons can save you lakhs of rupees.

A comprehensive auto insurance coverage will protect you from financial losses if your vehicle is damaged in a storm. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The monsoon season has arrived, and with it, severe rain and flooding. This can be a hazardous moment for drivers because even a small amount of water can inflict considerable damage to a vehicle. That is why it is critical to obtain car insurance. Comprehensive auto insurance coverage will protect you from financial losses if your vehicle is damaged in a storm. This includes flooding, hail, wind, and other weather-related occurrences.

What Do The Experts say?

“While comprehensive insurance covers damages due to natural disasters, theft, accidents, and third-party liabilities, certain aspects specific to monsoon-related risks may not be adequately covered. A few add-ons can help address these gaps,” Amit Goel, Director and Principal Officer at Raghnall Insurance Broking & Risk Management, was quoted as saying by the Economic Times.

Add-Ons That Can Save Your Money

Engine Protection

The engine protection add-on will cover the cost of repairing your engine if it is damaged as a result of water penetration. Remember not to force your automobile to start if it is stalled during the storm. If you do this and water gets into the engine, you will be judged negligent, the report said.

24×7 on-road Help

With this addon, roadside assistance is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. During heavy rains, your vehicle may not start or your tyres may explode while you are driving, so you definitely require this policy.

Key Loss Addon

This add-on coverage holds the insurance company responsible for compensating the policyholder for the loss of the key(s).

Passenger Assistance Add-On Cover

It is a bundled policy that provides the policyholder with Hospital Allowance, Medical Expenses, and Medical Transport Assistance in the case of an accident.

Tyre Damage Add-On Coverage

This add-on covers damages such as in-tyre bulges, punctures or bursting of tyres, cuts on a tyre due to an accident, and so on.

Types Of Car Insurance

There are two types of automobile insurance plans available in India:

Third-Party Insurance

Third-party insurance is a fundamental type of car insurance. According to the appropriate terms and circumstances, it covers bodily injuries, damage, or losses caused by the insured vehicle to any third-party vehicle or property.

Comprehensive Insurance

As the name implies, the comprehensive automobile insurance policy gives additional insurance coverage. It covers both third-party responsibility and damage to the insured vehicle, as per Policybazaar.

