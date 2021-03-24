New Delhi: In an effort to make the train journey of passengers safe, the Indian Railways has announced a slew of initiatives against carrying inflammable items in trains, which were apparently the cause behind some of the recent fires on board trains. In this regard, the Railways has issued directions to zonal railways to initiate intensive awareness drive of seven days to educate all the stakeholders, including railway users and employees, about precautions to be taken against fire incidents. Also Read - Smoking in Trains: Railways Plans Severe Penalty After Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express Fire

As per the new regulation from the Railways, carrying inflammable objects in trains will be a punishable offence under Section 164 of the Railways Act and the offender may get an imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of Rs 1,000 or both, and a fine of Rs 500 is applicable under Section 165.

The Railways issued such directive after a slew of fire-related incidents were reported not only from on board trains, but also at rail premises.

In the directive, the Railway Board said the regulations include enforcing the ‘no-smoking’ rule, preventing carriage of inflammable material through rail, creating awareness through distribution of leaflets, pamphlets, pasting of stickers; conducting street plays, announcement through public address system at stations, and advertisement in print, electronic and social media.

“To curb such incidents, Indian Railways launched a massive drive against smoking and carriage of inflammable material through Railways. The above drive has been launched from March 22 (Monday),” the Railways said.

The Railways said that instructions have also been given to zonal railway to conduct intensive drives against smoking in trains and railway premises, and violators may be booked under relevant provisions of Railways Act or Tobacco Act.

“An officer not below the rank of ticket collector of the commercial department or an officer of equivalent rank of operating department or an officer not below the rank of ASI in RPF have been notified as competent to act under the provisions of Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act 2003,” it said.

It also suggested regular checks in trains against carriage of inflammable and explosive goods, including pantry cars (for carriage of LPG cylinders) and violators may be booked under relevant sections of the Railways Act.

Regular checks may be undertaken in platforms, yards, washing lines, stables, coaches to check cases of lighting fire, using stoves for cooking food, collection of inflammable debris among others.