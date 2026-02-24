Planning to buy new car? Small cars likely to get expensive, rates may rise up to 10 percent, here’s why

Home

Planning to buy new car? Small cars likely to get expensive, rates may rise up to 10 percent, heres why

Industry representatives have said that the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has retained this provision in its recommendations, which have been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Image for representational Purposes

New Delhi: Small car manufacturers are likely to witness major challenges in coming days. Producing and selling small cars may become more difficult if the new draft of CAFE-3, linked to fuel efficiency and emission reduction, is implemented. As per the Times of India report, various ministries are working to finalize the rules. This is the third draft of CAFE-3 in the past two years.

Experts are of the opinion that if car manufacturers lose interest in making small cars due to the new regulations, it could be a setback for people looking to upgrade from two-wheelers to cars. Industry insiders believe that once CAFE-3 is implemented, the cost of new cars could rise by around 10 percent.

To comply with the new standards, companies will either have to install expensive fuel-saving technologies in vehicles or pay heavy penalties.

Here are some of the key details:

As per the proposed guidelines, companies selling EVs or range-extender hybrid EVs will receive three ‘super credits’

Those selling petrol and diesel (ICE) vehicles will get one point.

What does CAFE mean?

CAFE refers to government norms that specify the required average fuel efficiency of all vehicles sold by a carmaker and set limits on the carbon dioxide emissions they can produce. As per the proposed CAFE-3 draft, which is yet to be officially released, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has suggested withdrawing the additional concessions currently available to small car manufacturers. The draft framework also brings range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs) under its ambit.

REEVs will receive a Volume Derogation Factor (VDF) score of 3, the same as electric vehicles. VDF is a government metric designed to promote the sale of low-emission vehicles such as EVs and hybrids.

