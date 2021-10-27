New Delhi: Are you planning to own a brand new car or buy a cool smartphone this Diwali? Here is a bad news for you as cars and mobile phones have become expensive during the festive season. While cars have become costlier because of component shortages, smartphones’ prices are up by 5 to 10 per cent due to shortage of chip, according to an India Today report.Also Read - Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE: NCB Summons Pooja Dadlani; Mukul Rohatgi to Continue Arguments Today in Bombay HC

Smartphones Prices Go Up

The prices of popular smartphone models have gone drastically even though e-commerce platforms are providing cashbacks and lucrative offers.

Generally, prominent smartphone makers launch new models during the festive season. However, the trend is by and large missing this time.

Instead, smartphone makers have been re-launching models with increased selling prices. Most of the smartphone markers have hiked prices of mobiles by Rs 500 to Rs 1,500, according to the India Today report.

Citing component shortages as one of the major reasons, experts have claimed that this would continue till the second half of 2022, the India Today report said.

Situation has become worse as vendors were finding it difficult over supply chain issues pertaining to low-end mobile phones.

Earlier in July this year, Apple Chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook had warned that the sale of the company’s flagship products iPhone and the iPad would be hampered due to supply issue.

Apple Online store showcasing delivery delay of one week to more than a month. To get higher-end iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, one needs to wait longer.

Car Prices, Supply Delay in India

Like the smartphones, prices of cars have gone up too. Shortage of chips along with global supply chain constraints are burning a hole in the pockets of consumers.

Prominent car makers have raise the prices of their products.

Apart from the price issue, consumers are facing annoying delay in supply. Customers seeking to buy Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Honda car models, will have to wait for 4-6 months to get the keys. An uptick in demand during the festive will add more pressure and prolong the delivery, the India Today report said.