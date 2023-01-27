After Massive Layoffs, CARS24 Announces Job Openings for Over 500 Employees

Home

According to CARS24, new hires will play a critical role in driving the next phase of growth as the company scales down its operations and expands further.

CARS24 Laid Off 600 Employees To Cut Cost' last year

New Delhi: After laying off over 600 employees last year, pre-owned vehicle company CARS24 on Friday announced that it is now ready to hire more than 500 employees across verticals in the next 3 months. The company said it will be hiring for both tech and non-tech related roles and has opened positions in departments including technology, product, data sciences, engineering, business, customer success, human resources, finance, marketing and sales.

Earlier last week, CARS24 saw some high-profile exits, including its global CTO Jitendra Agrawal and business head Kingshuk Sanyal, who left the company to pursue other things. The used car marketplace, set for an IPO, in May last year announced that around 600 employees were let go based on their poor performance and not owing to any “cost cuts”.

Vikram Chopra, CEO and Founder, CARS24 said that as we scale our operations and expand further, “we are looking for bright, talented minds for various roles who share similar values as us to join our team and play a pivotal part in driving the next phase of growth at CARS24”.

Over the last few months, talent from some of the best-known global brands joined CARS24, said the company.

In December last year, CARS24 closed a $400 million round of funding, including a $300 million Series G equity round alongside $100 million of debt from diversified financial institutions.