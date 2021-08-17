New Delhi: Cartrade IPO Allotment status is all set to be announced today. The initial public offering was opened for subscription on August 9 and close on August 11. Once Cartrade IPO Allotment status is known, the Cartrade shares will be listed on share market – BSE and NSE.Also Read - Virat Kohli Dedicates Lord's Win to Indians in London And Back Home
Cartrade IPO Allotment Status Direct Link
- Investors are waiting to know Cartrade IPO Allotment Status.
- To know the share allotment status, investors need to go to – https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- You need to go to the Status of Issue Application section where one can check the status of your application.
- You need to enter a few details.
- These details are Issue Type, Issue Name, Application Number, and PAN number.
- You need to click against I’m not a robot.
- Click on search and you will know the results.
Cartrade IPO Listing Date
Cartrade Share Price, Cartrade IPO Review
- The initial public offering is a book built issue IPO.
- It has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.
- Cartrade IPO price is Rs 1585 to 1618 per equity share.
- Cartrade IPO has a market lot of 9 shares.
- The issue size of the initial public offering is up to Rs 2,998.51 crore.
- Cartrade IPO has an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 2,998.51 crore.