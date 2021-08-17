New Delhi: Cartrade IPO Allotment status is all set to be announced today. The initial public offering was opened for subscription on August 9 and close on August 11. Once Cartrade IPO Allotment status is known, the Cartrade shares will be listed on share market – BSE and NSE.Also Read - Virat Kohli Dedicates Lord's Win to Indians in London And Back Home

Cartrade IPO Allotment Status Direct Link

Investors are waiting to know Cartrade IPO Allotment Status.

To know the share allotment status, investors need to go to – https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

You need to go to the Status of Issue Application section where one can check the status of your application.

You need to enter a few details.

These details are Issue Type, Issue Name, Application Number, and PAN number.

You need to click against I’m not a robot.

Click on search and you will know the results.

Cartrade IPO Listing Date

Cartrade IPO Listing Date is likely to be on August 23.

Cartrade Share Price, Cartrade IPO Review