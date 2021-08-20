New Delhi: CarTrade IPO GMP has been out and it indicated a modest listing gain. However, CarTrade share price is likely to be known today as CarTrade IPO listing date is reportedly today. The CarTrade initial public offering was opened for subscription on August 9 and closed on August 11.Also Read - Amid Reports of Chaos, Pentagon Says Kabul Airport Now Secure For Flight Ops as Over 5,200 US Troops Deployed

CarTrade IPO Listing Date

CarTrade IPO Listing is likely to be completed today.

The shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

CarTrade Share Price

CarTrade IPO had a face value of Rs 10 per equity share. CarTrade IPO price was Rs 1585 to Rs 1618 per equity share. To check CarTrade Share Price on NSE, you need to go to https://www.nseindia.com/ You need to enter CarTrade in the “Search by company name, symbol or keyword” section. To check CarTrade Share Price on BSE, you need to visit – https://www.bseindia.com/. You need to type CarTrade on “Get Quote” Enter Security Name, Code, ID.

CarTrade IPO GMP Today

Ahead of listing, CarTrade IPO GMP was indicating a listing gain of 8 per cent.

The stock was showing a gain of Rs 135, as per an Economic Times report.

CarTrade IPO