New Delhi: CarTrade IPO GMP has been out and it indicated a modest listing gain. However, CarTrade share price is likely to be known today as CarTrade IPO listing date is reportedly today. The CarTrade initial public offering was opened for subscription on August 9 and closed on August 11.
CarTrade IPO Listing Date
- CarTrade IPO Listing is likely to be completed today.
- The shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
CarTrade Share Price
- CarTrade IPO had a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.
- CarTrade IPO price was Rs 1585 to Rs 1618 per equity share.
- To check CarTrade Share Price on NSE, you need to go to https://www.nseindia.com/
- You need to enter CarTrade in the “Search by company name, symbol or keyword” section.
- To check CarTrade Share Price on BSE, you need to visit – https://www.bseindia.com/.
- You need to type CarTrade on “Get Quote” Enter Security Name, Code, ID.
CarTrade IPO GMP Today
- Ahead of listing, CarTrade IPO GMP was indicating a listing gain of 8 per cent.
- The stock was showing a gain of Rs 135, as per an Economic Times report.
CarTrade IPO
- CarTrade IPO has a market lot of 9 shares and minimum order quantity of 9 shares.
- CarTrade IPO has an issue size of Rs 2,998.51 crore.
- The initial public offering had an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 2,998.51 crore.
- CarTrade IPO was subscribed 20.29 times overall. The initial public offering was subscribed 35.45 times in QIB, 41 times in NII category, and 2.75 times in RII segment.