PAN Card Online | New Delhi: The Permanent Account Number (PAN) has been made mandatory in a number of bank transactions by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The ambit of the card has been expanded to monitor the economic activities more closely. According to a report by Mint, the person who intends to make such transactions must apply for the PAN card at least seven days before doing the transactions.

Even before the change, PAN Card was mandatory for depositing more than Rs 50,000 in a bank account in one day. Other such transactions were the purchase of mutual funds over Rs 50,000, settling hotel bills over Rs 50,000 and others.

Transactions That Will Require PAN Card

Cash Deposit/ Withdrawal worth over Rs 20 lakh in one financial year. This is applicable to banks, co-operatives and post offices.

This Rs 20 lakh will be an aggregate of all the deposits and withdrawals done in a year.

Even when a person deposits or withdraws Rs 20 lakh in the form of deposits or withdrawals less than Rs 50,000, they will have to produce their PAN card.

Even when a person deposits or withdraws Rs 20 lakh in the form of deposits or withdrawals less than Rs 50,000, they will have to produce their PAN card.

Opening of Current Account: If a person intends to open a current account with a bank or post office, they will have to produce their PAN card.

Project Insights

Project Insights

According to the report, the additional data will be reflected in the 'Insights' portal of the income tax department. Project Insights is a data warehousing and business intelligence platform that has been started to fight non-compliance. The department, according to the report, intends to encourage voluntary compliance.