Cash payments on national highway toll plazas to be stopped; replaced by UPI and FASTag starting from this date

Evaluations conducted at the toll plaza level have found that cash payments result in long queues during peak hours, increased waiting times, and increased transaction disputes.

FASTag has completely transformed the toll collection process.

New Delhi: The government is making a significant decision for travellers travelling on national highways across the country. The government announced on Friday, 20 February 2026, that cash payments may be completely discontinued at all national highway toll plazas from April 1st. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is seriously considering this proposal.

Why does government want to eliminate cash payments?

The government intends to make this significant decision with the intention of digitizing the entire toll collection ecosystem on national highways. Following this change, payments at toll plazas will only be made through digital methods like FASTag or UPI.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) states that this proposed move aims to make toll plaza operations more efficient and transparent. This will not only reduce congestion at toll booths but also save time for travelers at over 1,150 toll plazas across the country.

FASTag penetration exceeds 98%

Data shows that FASTag penetration in the country has exceeded 98%. It has completely transformed the toll collection process. Vehicles are crossing toll plazas seamlessly with the help of FASTags equipped with RFID technology. NHAI has also enabled UPI payments at all toll plazas to provide passengers with multiple digital payment options.

Currently, vehicles without a valid FASTag are charged double the fee for cash payments at toll plazas. Passengers paying through UPI only pay 1.25 times the fee. The government believes that a complete shift to digital mode will improve traffic management.

Cash payments cause several problems

The government has also introduced the FASTag Annual Pass. Commuters are responding well to it, with the number of users surpassing 5 million. A one-time payment of Rs 3,000 provides one-year validity or 200 toll booth crossings. This eliminates the hassle of repeatedly recharging your FASTag.

