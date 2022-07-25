New Delhi: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has recently launched a one-time password (OTP) based cash withdrawal service at ATMs to protect its customers against fraudulent transactions, and other banks are expected to adapt the new method of cash withdrawals soon. The method provides an extra layer of protection against unauthorized transactions.Also Read - SBI Launches SBI WhatsApp Banking Services: Here’s How to Check Account Balance, Other Details

Now, SBI customers now have to enter a 4-digit one time password during the cash withdrawal at ATMs to complete the transaction. The system generated OTP is sent on the registered mobile number of the customer. The OTP authenticates the cash withdrawal and it is valid for only one transaction.

SBI had launched the OTP-based cash withdrawal services on January 1, 2020 and since then it has been appealing all its customers to avail the service. The lender is also creating awareness about ATM frauds from time to time through social media and other platforms.

The OTP is needed for SBI customers withdrawing Rs 10,000 or more in one transaction at ATMs to complete the transaction.

How to withdraw cash using OTP: