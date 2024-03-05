Home

CBDT Allows Trusts, Institutions To Furnish Audit Reports On Or Before 31 March: DETAILS INSIDE

CBDT Circular No. 2/2024 in F.No.370142/6/2024-TPL dated 5.3.2024 has been issued.

Audit Reports To CBDT: Income of any fund or institution or trust or any university or other educational institution or any hospital or other medical institution referred to in specified sub-clauses of section 10 (23C) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the ‘Act’) or any trust or institution registered under section 12AA/12AB of the Act is exempt, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions specified under various sections of the Act.

One of the conditions required to be fulfilled by the trust or institution in order to be eligible to claim an exemption is that it is required to get its accounts audited and furnish the audit report in the prescribed Form No. 10B/10BB before the specified date.

It has come to the attention of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) that in a number of cases, trusts/institutions have furnished audit reports in Form No. 10B, where Form No. 10BB was required to be furnished for the A.Y. 2023-24. Similarly, in a number of cases, trusts/institutions have furnished audit reports in Form No. 10BB, where Form No. 10B was required to be furnished for the A.Y. 2023-24.

It is stated that the non-furnishing of an audit report in the prescribed form would result in denial of exemption in such cases, as it is one of the conditions that is required to be satisfied for the claim of exemption. The denial of exemption on this account may result in the creation of tax demand.

In view of the above, the CBDT has allowed those trusts/institutions which have furnished the audit report on or before 31 October 2023 in Form No. 10B where Form No. 10BB was applicable, and vice-versa, to furnish the audit report in the applicable Form No. 10B / 10BB for the A.Y. 2023-24, on or before 31 March.

The said Circular is available at www.incometaxindia.gov.in

