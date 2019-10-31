New Delhi: On a day when the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir became two separate Union Territories – Jammu &Kashmir and Ladakh, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday extended the last date to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) to November 30. Apart from ITR, Tax Audit Report can also be filed on November 30 for all categories.

Issuing a notification, the policy-making body for the Income Tax Department said on consideration of reports of disturbances in internet facility in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the CBDT further extends the due date for filing of ITRs and tax audit reports to November 30 in respect of all categories of income tax assessees in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Income Tax Department, Government of India: Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the due date for filing of ITRs/Tax Audit Reports to 30th November, 2019 for all categories of assessees in Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/TgOU77QbBM — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2019

It said the ITRs filed by individual taxpayers, post the set deadline of August 31, will be considered valid till November 30. The deadline to file ITR for certain categories was October 31.

It became a significant day on the portals of history when Jammu and Kashmir, which has been part of India since 1947, turned into Union Territories on Thursday. The historic decision was taken when the Central government on August 5 this year revoked Article 370 that accorded a special status to the Valley.

A number of significant developments have taken place prior to the bifurcation of the UTs. IAS officers Girish Chandra Murmu and RK Mathur, who have recently been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governors (L-G) for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh respectively, took oath at separate functions in Srinagar and Leh on Thursday by Chief Justice of J&K High Court Gita Mittal.

On Wednesday, the Centre had appointed senior IAS officer Umang Narula as an advisor to the Lt Governor of Ladakh UT.