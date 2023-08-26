Home

CBDT Launches User-Friendly Income Tax Website with Added Features; Check Updates Here

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department launched a new website on August 26, 2023. The website is available at incometaxindia.gov.in and has a user-friendly interface with several new features. The Income Tax Department has redesigned its national website to improve the taxpayer experience and keep up with new technology. The new website has a user-friendly interface, value-added features, and new modules. It was launched by Nitin Gupta, chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), at the “Chintan Shivir” organized by the Directorate of Income Tax (Systems) in Udaipur.

The revamped National website https://t.co/qX8AZ4q1DH serves as a comprehensive repository of tax and other related information. Some of the features include:

👉It provides access to Direct Tax laws, several other Allied Acts, Rules, Income Tax Circulars and Notifications, all… pic.twitter.com/MXcYqtcYHh — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 26, 2023

CBDT said its release, “This website serves as a comprehensive repository of tax and other related information. It provides access to Direct Tax laws, several other Allied Acts, Rules, Income Tax Circulars, and Notifications, all cross-referenced and hyperlinked. The site also offers a ‘Taxpayer Services Module’ featuring various tax tools to assist taxpayers in filing their income tax returns.”

Most Prominent New Features:

Access to direct tax laws: The website provides access to all direct tax laws, including the Income Tax Act, 1961, and other allied acts, rules, circulars, and notifications. The laws are cross-referenced and hyperlinked, making it easy to find the information you need.

Comparison of Acts, Sections, Rules, and Tax treaties: The website allows users to compare different Acts, Sections, Rules, and Tax treaties. This is a helpful feature for taxpayers who need to understand the differences between different tax provisions.

Aesthetically redesigned with a mobile-responsive layout: The website has been redesigned to be more aesthetically pleasing and user-friendly. The layout is mobile-responsive, so you can access the website on your smartphone or tablet.

A 'Mega Menu' for content, with new features, and functionalities: The website has a new Mega Menu that organizes the content into a more logical and user-friendly way. The Mega Menu also includes new features and functionalities, such as a guided virtual tour and new button indicators.

A 'Taxpayer Services Module' featuring various tax tools to assist taxpayers in filing their income tax returns: The website includes a new Taxpayer Services Module that features various tax tools to assist taxpayers in filing their income tax returns. These tools include calculators, e-filing assistance, and a refund tracker.

Dynamic due date alerts functionality which provides reverse countdowns, tooltips, and links to relevant portals to help taxpayers to comply easily: The website includes a new dynamic due date alerts functionality that provides reverse countdowns, tooltips, and links to relevant portals to help taxpayers to comply easily with their tax filing obligations.

