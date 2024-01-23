Home

CBDT Releases Key Direct Tax Statistics Through Time-Series Data

The availability of the Time-Series data in public domain will be useful for academicians, research scholars, economists and the public at large.

CBDT Releases Key Direct Tax Statistics: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has been releasing key statistics relating to Direct Tax collections and administration in the public domain from time to time. In continuation of its efforts to place more and more information in the public domain, the CBDT has further released Consolidated Time-Series data as updated up to F.Y. 2022-23.

The key highlights of some of these statistics are as under:

Net Direct Tax Collections have increased by 160.52% from Rs. 6,38,596 crore in FY 2013-14 to Rs. 16,63,686 crore in FY 2022-23.

Gross Direct Tax Collections of Rs. 19,72,248 crore in F.Y. 2022-23 have registered an increase of over 173.31% compared to Gross Direct Tax Collections of Rs. 7,21,604 crore in F.Y. 2013-14.

The direct Tax to GDP ratio has increased from 5.62% in FY 2013-14 to 6.11% in FY 2022-23.

The Cost of collection has decreased from 0.57% of total collection in the F.Y. 2013-14 to 0.51% of total collection in the F.Y. 2022-23.

The total number of ITRs filed in FY 2022-23 stands at 7.78 crore showing an increase of 104.91% as compared to the total number of ITRs of 3.80 crore filed in FY 2013-14.

This time series data is available at www.incometaxindia.gov.in

