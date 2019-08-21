New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) has booked NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy among others in connection with a case of an alleged violation of foreign direct investment (FDI) rules.

NDTV has denied the charges and called them as a part of the “continued persecution of free press.”

The media company is alleged to have floated 32 subsidiaries in several tax haven countries to bring foreign funds to India through sham transactions. NDTV’s former CEO Vikram Chandra has also been booked under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, officials told PTI.

CBI also raided his residence on Wednesday. In a statement, NDTV said despite a series of cases in which the investigation is deliberately stalled, agencies could not found any evidence of corruption by it.

“As part of the continued persecution of free press, a new CBI case has been filed about a $150 million investment in NDTV’s non-news business by NBCU, then owned by General Electric, a massive American conglomerate,” the media group said.

It added that the case made the ‘ludicrous charge’ that the transaction, declared to all relevant authorities in the US and India, laundered money for unknown public servants.

“Attempts to silence free and fair reportage through malicious and fabricated charges will not succeed. This is not about a company or individuals but about a larger battle to maintain the freedom of the press, something which India has always been renowned for,” it added.

Earlier this month, Radhika and Prannoy Roy were ‘prevented from leaving the country’ on the basis of a “preventive” lookout circular (LOC) issued by the CBI.