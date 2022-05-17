New Delhi: The Modi government on Tuesday extended the due date for filing April GSTR-3B after the taxpayers faced a technical glitch on the GST portal. “The due date for filing FORM GSTR-3B for the month of April, 2022 has been extended till 24th May, 2022,” CBIC tweeted.Also Read - GST Filing Deadline For April 2022 Likely to be Extended Due to Technical Glitches on Portal

According to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) a technical glitch was reported by Infosys in the generation of April 2022 GSTR-2B and auto-population of GSTR-3B on portal. “Infosys has been directed by Govt for early resolution. Technical team is working to provide GSTR-2B & correct auto-populated GSTR-3B at the earliest,” the CBIC’s official twitter handle said. Also Read - Infosys Gives Bumper Salary Hike, Bonuses To Employees; Digital And AI Workforce Take Larger Chunk

GSTR-3B is a self-declared summary GST return filed every month Taxpayers need to report the summary figures of sales, Input Tax Credit claimed, and net tax payable in GSTR-3B. A separate GSTR-3B must be filed for every GSTIN. Also Read - 100% WFH To End? Know How TCS, Infosys, HCL Plan To Reopen Offices With More Hiring, Long Term Hybrid Mode

GSTR-3B is filed in staggered manner between 20th, 22nd and 24th of every month for different categories of tax payers.

“Considering the difficulties faced by taxpayers in filing their GSTR-3B for the month of April 2022, a proposal to extend the due date of filing GSTR-3B for April 2022 is under active consideration,” the CBIC tweeted earlier.

On Sunday, GST Network, which provides the technology backbone for Goods and Services Tax, had issued an advisory saying that in a few cases, certain records are not reflected in the GSTR-2B statement for the period of April 2022 and asked taxpayers to file GSTR-3B return on self-assessment basis.

“The technical team is working to resolve this issue for the impacted taxpayers and generate fresh GSTR-2B at the earliest. In the interim, affected taxpayers interested in filing GSTR-3B are requested to file the return on self-assessment basis using GSTR-2A,” the GSTN had said.

GSTR-2A is a system generated statement of inward supplies.

In 2015, Infosys was awarded a Rs 1,380 crore contract to build and maintain the GST system.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said “technical glitches on the portal would derail the tax filings for millions of taxpayers in the current month. For the benefit of all the businesses, the government must either extend the timelines for tax filings or waive the late fees payable on delayed filings”.