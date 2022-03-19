New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Sunday asked the taxpayers to file their Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns for February by the due date on Sunday. In a social media post, CBIC drew non-resident GST taxpayers’ attention for filing monthly GSTR-5 returns by the due date on Sunday and reminded them that late filing will attract late fees and interest.Also Read - 'Oregano Toh Free Rahega Na?' Netizens After AAAR Rules 18% GST on Pizza Toppings

Attention Non-Resident GST Taxpayers! Due date for filing monthly GSTR-5 Return for the month of February, 2022 is March 20, 2022. pic.twitter.com/gw9FRVBtjm — CBIC (@cbic_india) March 19, 2022



As part of a social media drive to improve compliance, CBIC also reminded the GST payers other than those who have signed up for a quarterly return filing scheme to file their monthly return form in GSTR 3B for February by Sunday.

Attention GST Taxpayers who are not under QRMP Scheme! File your monthly GSTR-3B Return for the month of February, 2022 by March 20, 2022. pic.twitter.com/NNZ3j8ATIZ — CBIC (@cbic_india) March 19, 2022

In a reminder to Online Information and Database Access or Retrieval (OIDAR) service suppliers, CBIC said that “due date for filing monthly GSTR-5A Return for the month of February, 2022 is March 20.”

The indirect tax authority of the central government also reminded businesses that “availing fraudulent input tax credit may get you in trouble.”

In a drive against businesses engaging in bogus invoices for input tax credit related irregularities, CBIC has been taking a series of administrative steps to mobilise revenue receipts for better coordination in revenue collection. This has helped in boosting revenue collection in recent month.

Owing to these steps, the gross revenue collection from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) surged to Rs 1.33 lakh crore in February, posting an increase of 18 per cent year-on-year. The gross GST revenue collected in the month of February 2022 was Rs 1,33,026 crore of which CGST was Rs 24,435 crore, SGST was Rs 30,779 crore, IGST was Rs 67,471 crore (including Rs 33,837 crore collected on import of goods) and cess was Rs 10,340 crore (including Rs 638 crore collected on import of goods), according to data released by the Ministry Finance.

The revenues for the month of February 2022 awas 18 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 26 per cent higher than the GST revenues in February 2020.