New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday approved the acquisition of shareholding in Air India by Talace Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons. The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of 100 per cent equity share capital of Air India Limited (Air India) and Air India Express Limited (AIXL), and 50 percent equity share capital of Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS)by Talace Private Limited.

Tata Sons had won the bid for acquiring national carrier Air India for Rs 18,000 crore, on October 8, ending Centre's attempts to privatise the debt-laden airline. Earlier, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey had said that the transaction of handing over of airlines would be completed by December 2021.

Tata Sons, which originally launched Air India with a namesake branding (Tata Air Services) in 1932, bid for the carrier under its wholly-owned subsidiary Talace Pvt Ltd for Rs Rs 18,000 crore. Air India's reserve price was fixed after the bids were called to ensure that the bidders do not get to know about the reserve price prior to their bidding. It ensured utmost confidentiality when it comes to the reserve price.

The total debt of Air India as of August 31 stands at Rs 61,562 crore. According to Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the debt of the airline would be taken over by the successful bidder (Tata Sons) is Rs 15,300 crore while the remaining debt of Rs 46,262 crore will go to Air India Asset Holding Limited (AIAHL).

Under the divestment conditions, Tata sons will retain Rs 15,300 crore of Air India’s debt and pay Rs 2,700 crore to the government, of the total Rs 18,000 crore price.

Air India is wholly owned by the Government of India. Air India, along with AIXL, is primarily engaged in the business of providing domestic scheduled air passenger transport service, international scheduled air passenger transport service, and air cargo transport services. Tata Sons is an investment holding company, which is registered as a core investment company with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and classified as a “Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Core Investment Company”.

ISATS is engaged in the business of providing ground handling services at the following domestic airports– Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mangalore and Thiruvananthapuram, as well as cargo handling services at Bengaluru airport.

Detailed order of the CCI will follow.