CCI Swiggy Zomato | New Delhi: Food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy are under scrutiny by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). According to a report by Mint, the commission has ordered the probe to investigate the allegations of 'anti-competitive' practices by the companies. Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs the Swiggy App, will be investigated, along with Zomato ltd, the parent company of the Zomato App. The allegations will be probed under the Competition Act, which disallows practices that reduce fair competition in the market.

According to the report, the probe will be concluded in 60 days. The probe has been ordered after the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) filed a complaint with the CCI, stating that Zomato and Swiggy unilaterally decided on the commission to be given to the restaurants. Restaurants were not given a fair chance to change or negotiate the commission with these companies.

Along with this, there are also charges of delaying the payments and inserting one-sided clauses in the agreements. The apps seem to be using 'skewed bargaining' power, CCI noted. On Tuesday, 9:30 AM, the Zomato share price was 2.5 per cent lower at Rs 83.75 apiece.

Why Are Zomato, Swiggy Being Probed?

NRAI, which represents over 5,00,000 restaurants, stated that Zomato and Swiggy have been using coercive measures to charge exorbitant commissions. The food delivery apps have also been charged with creating entry barriers for the new food delivery platforms to enter the market. For the last 3 years, no new player has entered the market, the report stated. The apps have also been charged for bundling their food ordering and disallowing restaurants to use their own delivery personnel for delivering food. The apps have also been opaque about sharing customer details with the restaurant. Lack of competition in the market is breaching the Competition Act, the report added.

What Is CCI?

Established in 2003 by the Government of India, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) aims to eliminate practices that have an adverse impact on fair competition in the market. It was put in place to promote and sustain the interest of consumers and ensure the free entry of new players in the market.

It upholds the Competition Act, 2002, which prohibits anti-competitive agreements and ensures that monopolies or duopolies do not exist in the wider markets in India.