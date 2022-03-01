New Delhi: In a latest development, the Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL), became the first depository with over 6 crore or 60 million active Demat accounts. As the interest of the general public in Indian share markets has been increasing, the number of Demat accounts too have seen a large upsurge in the past two years.Also Read - Sensex Today Recovers From Initial Losses, Closes 389 Points In Green. Nifty Ends Near 16,800

Chairman of CDSL, BV Chaubal was quoted by IANS as saying, "It is reassuring to note that the focus of registration of new demat accounts is shifting from metros to tier II and tier III cities, which is indicative of the broadening of the Indian Capital Market."

He further added, "While we are now at 6 crores demat accounts, our demat accounts are still at a fraction of the entire population and thus, there is an immense opportunity of growth given that a large part of the population of our country is yet outside the Indian securities markets."

An event was organised by the depository to mark the occasion. Chaubal also said that there is a need to spread awareness to the Indian public about the capital markets and their role. This might help them in making better investment decisions.

How Is CDSL Different From NSDL?

CDSL stands for Central Depository Securities Ltd, whereas, NSDL stands for National Securities Depository Ltd. CDSL is a listed depository. NSDL is not listed yet. CDSL deals with shares, ETF and other securities listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). On the other hand, NSDL deals with the securities listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). NSDL is older than CDSL. NSDL was established in 1996, CDSL in 1999. CDSL is promoted by Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), NSDL is trusted by Unit Trust of India (UTI) and IDBI Bank Ltd.

