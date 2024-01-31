Home

Cellecor Gadgets Shares Jump After Partnership With CashKaro Game | Check Details Here

Shares of Cellecor Gadgets were trading at Rs 293.80, up by Rs 8 or nearly three per cent at around 12:21 pm. The counter had closed at Rs 286 in the previous session. The counter has given a negative return of 9 per cent to investors in the last one month while they have given a positive return of 20 per cent in the last 3 months. Shares of Cellecor Gadgets, with a market cap of around Rs 608 crore, have a 52-week high of Rs 355 and a 52-week low of Rs 88.

Meanwhile, Cellecor Gadgets has informed the stock market that it has partnered with CashKaro Game.

“In a technology-focused move, Cellecor and CashKaro have forged a strategic partnership spanning 100 stores, introducing cutting-edge smart. This collaboration guides consumers towards a more intelligent, connected, and smarter world,” the company said in a release.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices began the day on a bearish note on Wednesday tracking weak Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows, but later recovered all the lost ground to trade in the green on buying in Reliance Industries. Investors are eyeing the two important events lined up ahead — the interim budget and the US Fed interest rate decision — to derive further cues from.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 243.07 points to 70,896.83 in early deals. The Nifty also slipped 73.25 points to 21,448.85. However, later both the benchmark equity indices recovered the early lost ground and were trading in the green. The Sensex quoted 146.33 points up at 71,286.23, and the Nifty traded higher by 58.25 points to 21,580.35.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.45 per cent to USD 82.50 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,970.52 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. The BSE benchmark fell by 801.67 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 71,139.90 on Tuesday. The Nifty declined 215.50 points or 0.99 per cent to 21,522.10.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.