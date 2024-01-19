Home

Cellecor Gadgets Shares Surge in Opening Trade as Board Approves NCDs | Check Details Here

Share Market News: Shares of Cellecor Gadgets’ shares saw a rise of 5.08 per cent from the previous close on Friday when they began at Rs 309.50 each on the NSE and surged to an intraday high of Rs 314.40. The surge in share price came after the company’s board of directors authorised employing NCDs to raise funds.

“Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Cellecor Gadgets Limited (Formerly Known as Unitel Info Limited and Unitel Info Private Limited) (“the Company”) in its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, 18th January, 2024 at 09:00 A.M. and concluded at 09:30 A.M. at its Registered Office have inter alia, considered, approved and taken on record the issuance of Unlisted, Secured, Redeemable, Partly Paid, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) under Private Placement basis up to Rs. 10,20,00,000 (Rupees Ten Crores and Twenty Lakhs only),” said Cellecor Gadgets in a stock exchange filing.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on Friday after three days of fall, helped by buying in bank and IT stocks, along with a firm trend in the US markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 657.45 points to 71,844.31 in early trade after a firm beginning. The Nifty climbed 194.75 points to 21,657. Among the Sensex firms, Titan, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Infosys, and ITC were the major gainers.

IndusInd Bank and Reliance emerged as the losers. In Asian markets, Seoul, and Tokyo traded in the green while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower. The US markets ended with gains on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark fell by 313.90 points, or 0.44 percent, to settle at 71,186.86 on Thursday. The Nifty declined 109.70 points, or 0.51 percent, to 21,462.25.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.27 percent to USD 78.89 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 9,901.56 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Also, the rupee fell 1 paisa to 83.14 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid heavy selling of equities by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs)

