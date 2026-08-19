Center proposes E10 biofuel for coastal trade vessels amid E20 mileage debate

India plans to mandate E10 fuel for coastal trade vessels starting in 2029 to accelerate green shipping and lower maritime carbon emissions.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/center-proposes-e10-biofuel-for-coastal-trade-vessels-amid-e20-mileage-debate-8505402/ Copy

Coastal trade vessels - File image

New Delhi: Aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the maritime sector, the Central Government has released a draft roadmap for promoting the progressive adoption of low-carbon and renewable marine fuels. The initiative aligns with the National Maritime Decarbonisation Policy Framework (NMDPF), the National Policy on Biofuels, 2018, and India’s broader climate objectives. A document released by the Directorate General of Marine Administration (DGMA) noted that biofuels and their blends provide an immediate, practical pathway to cut emissions without major shipboard modifications.

What is Directorate General of Marine Administration planning on Biofuels?

“Biofuels, particularly suitable drop-in biofuels and their blends with conventional marine fuels, provide an immediate and practical pathway for reducing lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions associated with marine transportation without requiring substantial modifications to existing shipboard fuel systems,” a document released by the Directorate General of Marine Administration (DGMA) on Wednesday says.

In order to provide a predictable transition pathway for the maritime industry, promote the availability of sustainable marine biofuels and progressively reduce the carbon intensity of vessels operating in Indian coastal waters, the DGMA has decided to introduce a phased framework for the use of biofuel blends in marine fuels, it says.

“The requirements of this Notice shall apply to vessels using the following conventional marine fuels: Marine Gas Oil (MGO); Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO); and Fuel Oil (FO), including applicable residual marine fuel grades used for propulsion or auxiliary machinery.

The requirements shall apply, as applicable, to shipowners, ship managers, operators, charterers, masters, bunker suppliers, fuel producers/blenders and other stakeholders involved in the procurement, blending, supply, bunkering and use of marine fuel by vessels engaged in Coastal Trade,” the document says.

10% Biofuel Blend plan

According to it, a biofuel is a fuel oil which is derived from biomass and hence includes, but is not limited to, processed used cooking oils, fatty-acid-methyl-esters (FAME) or fatty-acid-ethylesters (FAEE), straight vegetable oils (SVO), hydro-treated vegetable oils (HVO), glycerol or other biomass-to-liquid (BTL) type products. The DGMA has proposed a “10% Biofuel Blend”.

With effect from January 1, 2029, every vessel covered under the notice and engaged in Indian coastal trade shall use, for propulsion and auxiliary machinery, marine fuel containing not less than 10% biofuel by volume when operating under coastal trade, subject to the provisions relating to exemptions and exceptional circumstances contained in this notice, the DGMA says.