Central Bank of India FD Rates | New Delhi: Central Bank of India (CBI) has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates which will be effective from June 10, 2022. The change came a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points in a bid to control the rising inflation. Several banks in past few weeks have raised their interest rates on FDs and well as saving accounts.Also Read - Top 7 Private Banks Offer 6% To 7% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits For Senior Citizens | Full List Here

Central Bank of India FD Rates

According to the data released by the bank, it offers 2.75 per cent interest on term deposits for the tenure of 7 to 14 days. For the period of 15 to 45 days, the interest given is 2.9 per cent. For 46-90 days, the interest paid is 3.25 per cent. The interest rate is maximum on deposits less than Rs 2 crore for a period of 5 to 10 years. Also Read - Advance Action Underway On Privatisation Of 2 State-Owned Banks: Govt

The latest rates can be checked in the following table. Also Read - Government On Course With Privatisation Of Two Public Sector Banks: Report

Maturity Deposit Less Than 2 Crore 2 Crore to 10 Crore 7-14 days 2.75 per cent 3 per cent 15-30 days 2.9 per cent 3 per cent 31-45 days 2.9 per cent 3.1 per cent 46-59 days 3.25 per cent 3.1 per cent 60-90 days 3.25 per cent 3.1 per cent 91-179 days 3.8 per cent 3.2 per cent 180-270 days 4.35 per cent 3.3 per cent 271-364 days 4.35 per cent 3.5 per cent 1-2 years 5.2 per cent 4 per cent 2-3 years 5.3 per cent 4.1 per cent 3-5 years 5.35 per cent 4.2 per cent 5-10 years 5.6 per cent 4.3 per cent

The rates have been taken from the bank’s website.