Central Bank of India FD Rates | New Delhi: Central Bank of India (CBI) has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates which will be effective from June 10, 2022. The change came a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points in a bid to control the rising inflation. Several banks in past few weeks have raised their interest rates on FDs and well as saving accounts.
According to the data released by the bank, it offers 2.75 per cent interest on term deposits for the tenure of 7 to 14 days. For the period of 15 to 45 days, the interest given is 2.9 per cent. For 46-90 days, the interest paid is 3.25 per cent. The interest rate is maximum on deposits less than Rs 2 crore for a period of 5 to 10 years. Also Read - Advance Action Underway On Privatisation Of 2 State-Owned Banks: Govt
The latest rates can be checked in the following table. Also Read - Government On Course With Privatisation Of Two Public Sector Banks: Report
|Maturity
|Deposit Less Than 2 Crore
|2 Crore to 10 Crore
|7-14 days
|2.75 per cent
|3 per cent
|15-30 days
|2.9 per cent
|3 per cent
|31-45 days
|2.9 per cent
|3.1 per cent
|46-59 days
|3.25 per cent
|3.1 per cent
|60-90 days
|3.25 per cent
|3.1 per cent
|91-179 days
|3.8 per cent
|3.2 per cent
|180-270 days
|4.35 per cent
|3.3 per cent
|271-364 days
|4.35 per cent
|3.5 per cent
|1-2 years
|5.2 per cent
|4 per cent
|2-3 years
|5.3 per cent
|4.1 per cent
|3-5 years
|5.35 per cent
|4.2 per cent
|5-10 years
|5.6 per cent
|4.3 per cent
The rates have been taken from the bank’s website.