New Delhi: With an aim to exhort more and more people to receive Covid vaccines amidst second wave of Coronavirus cases, Central Bank of India has come up with a Fixed Deposit plan in which the lender is offering additional annual interest rate. Those, who have received Covid vaccines – Covaxin or Covishield – are eligible to avail this benefit.

Central Bank has launched its "Immune India Deposit Scheme" stating that "vaccination protects health Central Bank brings wealth". "To encourage Vaccination under COVID 19, Central Bank of India launches Special Deposit Product "Immune India Deposit Scheme" for 1111 days at an attractive extra Interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for Citizens who got Vaccinated," Central Bank of India tweeted.

Central Bank of India FD rate for Covid Vaccinated

Under the "Immune India Deposit Scheme", Central Bank of India is offering 25 basis points extra interest rate on fixed deposit.

Central Bank of India is also providing 0.50 per cent extra for senior citizen.

The tenure for “Immune India Deposit Scheme” is 1111 days.

The eligibility criteria for “Immune India Deposit Scheme” is that you need to be Covid-19 vaccinated.

The Central Bank of India has requested citizens to vaccinate against the virus and avail its attractive offer which is for a limited period. Senior citizens are eligible for extra interest as applicable, it added.

