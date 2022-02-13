Bank Customer Alert: As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this week decided to keep the repo and reverse repo rates unchanged, two banks such as Central Bank of India and UCO bank have revised their interest rates on Fixed Deposits.Also Read - Home Loan, EMI, Fixed Deposit: How Will RBI’s Monetary Policy Impact Common Man | Explained

The Central Bank of India and UCO bank on Friday revised the Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates for amounts below Rs 2 crore. Issuing statements, the banks said the new rates are effective from February 10, 2022.

The Central Bank of India on its official website stated that the new rates will apply to FD accounts having an amount less than Rs 2 crore. According to the new rate, the FDs will now earn interest at the rates of 2.75 per cent to 5.15 per cent across different tenures.

Central Bank of India revised FD rates

The Central Bank of India said the FD with a tenure between 7-14 days will get 2.75 per cent interest rate, while the FD with the tenure between 13-45 days will fetch 2.90 per cent. Moreover, the FDs with tenures between 45-90 days will fetch 3.25 per cent. Deposits maturing in 91-179 days will get an interest of 3.80 per cent.

UCO Bank revised FD rates

In a statement, the UCO bank said the term deposits of less than Rs 2 crore maturing between 1 -3 years will fetch a maximum interest rate of 5.10 per cent. The bank also added that the senior citizens will receive 5.60 per cent for the same tenure and amount.