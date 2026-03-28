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Central government employees and pensioners might receive raised Dearness Allowance and three months arrears: Details inside

Central government employees and pensioners might receive raised Dearness Allowance and three months arrears: Details inside

Currently, the Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees stands at 58%.

8th Pay Commission

New Delhi: 8th Pay Commission Latest: The April salary is set to be particularly special for central government employees and pensioners this time around because the government is expected to make a decision regarding the Dearness Allowance (DA) during the month of April. If this happens, central government employees and pensioners will not only receive an enhanced Dearness Allowance but will also receive arrears covering three months.

How Much Will the Dearness Allowance Be?

Currently, the Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees stands at 58%, and another hike is now anticipated for the six-month period spanning from January to June 2026. This increase could range from 2 to 3 percent. If this materializes, central government employees and pensioners would receive an allowance of 60% or 61%. Typically, the government makes a decision regarding the allowance around the time of Holi; however, no announcement has been made so far this time.

Consequently, it now appears unlikely that the enhanced Dearness Allowance will be reflected in the March salary. Instead, if the government makes a decision regarding the allowance now, it is highly probable that it will be included in the April salary payout. In other words, government employees can expect to see a direct increase in their salaries in April. Along with this, they may also receive the benefit of arrears. This hike will benefit approximately 5 million central government employees and 6.5 million pensioners.

How Will the Arrears Be Received?

Since the decision to increase the Dearness Allowance will be effective from January 2026, employees and pensioners may also receive arrears for the months of January, February, and March. It is expected that these arrears will be disbursed as a lump sum along with their regular salary.

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First Announcement Under 8th Pay Commission

It is pertinent to mention that, coinciding with the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, the first announcement regarding the Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners is about to be made. Following the conclusion of the 7th Pay Commission’s tenure on December 31, 2025, the 8th Pay Commission is deemed to have come into effect starting January 1, 2026. However, the comprehensive recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are currently still being formulated, and the final report may take some time to be released. The government has granted the Pay Commission a period of 18 months.

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