Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • Central Government Extends Term of RBI Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao

Central Government Extends Term of RBI Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao

Central Government re-appoints M. Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of one year with effect from October 09, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Updated: September 26, 2023 11:10 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen | Edited by Abhijeet Sen

Central Government Extends Term of RBI Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao
Central Government Extends Term of RBI Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao

New Delhi: Central Government re-appoints M. Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of one year with effect from October 09, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Trending Now

Also Read:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>