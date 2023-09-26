By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Central Government Extends Term of RBI Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao
Central Government re-appoints M. Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of one year with effect from October 09, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
New Delhi: Central Government re-appoints M. Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of one year with effect from October 09, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.