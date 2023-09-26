Home

Central Government Extends Term of RBI Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao

Central Government re-appoints M. Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of one year with effect from October 09, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

New Delhi: Central Government re-appoints M. Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of one year with effect from October 09, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

