Central Government Official Clarifies Tesla Not Getting Special Treatment in India

Tesla pushed for a reduction in India's import taxes on electric vehicles (EVs) in 2021. However, the government has been requesting that Tesla establish a manufacturing facility here in India, and it will offer all the assistance.

Tesla's representatives were in the nation last month to meet with members of numerous ministries, including the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

New Delhi: The Indian government has announced that it has no plans to create a separate policy to offer incentives to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla. Instead, the company can apply for incentives under existing schemes, such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery storage and the PLI scheme for automobiles, auto components, and drones, news agency PTI quoted a government official as saying.

Government’s Current PLI Scheme Applicable To Tesla

The government has allocated Rs 18,100 crore for the ACC battery storage PLI scheme and Rs 26,058 crore for the automobile PLI scheme. These schemes are designed to encourage domestic manufacturing of high-value products and components and to boost the country’s electric vehicle industry.

Recent Statement from a Government Official

“They (Tesla) are welcome. Generally, the policy will be the same for everyone. For a single company, the government may not like to make separate policies,” the official said, adding that there is no plan to give ‘special treatment’, as the government official told PTI on Tesla’s separate policy question.

Nitin Gadkari’s Statement On the Issue

“I asked Tesla officials not to make the car in China and sell it in India. It was something I had in mind, and I told them. Come to India, make it here, sell it here, and export from here. The government will provide you with all the help and support you need.” Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was quoted as saying on the Tesla issue in an interview with India Today.

What Elon Musk Said

“I am confident that Tesla will be in India, and we will do so as soon as humanly possible,” he said. “We don’t want to jump the gun on an announcement, but I think it’s quite likely that it will be a significant investment, a relationship with India,” Elon Musk said after meeting India’s Prime Minister in the US, as per Hindustan Times.

The government last week announced the re-bidding of incentives with a production link for the construction of 20 GWh of advanced chemistry cells. Prior to the start of the rebidding process for the remaining 20 GWh of capacity, the Ministry of Heavy Industries is having a stakeholder consultation with industry leaders on July 24.

Tesla's representatives were in the nation last month to meet with members of numerous ministries, including the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

About Tesla:

Tesla is a manufacturer, developer, and retailer of completely electric automobiles, energy generation and storage systems, as well as associated products and services. The business is divided into automotive, energy generation, and storage areas. Tesla is a multinational corporation with operations in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The business enjoys a devoted following of clients and a potent brand. Tesla is in a good position to profit from the rising demand for energy storage devices and electric vehicles, as per Forbes.

