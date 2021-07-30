New Delhi: Central government family pensioners can receive up to Rs 1.25 lakh as monthly family pension, according to details shared by Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Updates Day 8: PV Sindhu in Action Shortly

The amount of maximum family pension under the Government is Rs 1,25,000 per month (i.e 50 per cent of the maximum pay in the government) plus dearness relief (DR) as admissible from time to time, as per details shared by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare.

So, if one is eligible and falls in this bracket, he or she will get Rs 1.25 lakh of family pension per month.

Meanwhile, the amount of minimum family pension under the government is Rs 9,000 per month plus dearness relief as admissible from time to time, according to details the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare.

