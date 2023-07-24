Top Recommended Stories

Central Government Ratifies 8.15% Interest Rate on Employees Provident Fund for 2022-23

Central government has ratified 8.15 pc interest rate on Employees Provident Fund for 2022-23.

Published: July 24, 2023 1:26 PM IST

By PTI

New Delhi: Central government has ratified 8.15 pc interest rate on Employees Provident Fund for 2022-23.

