New Delhi: The government at the Centre has lifted the ban on the export of all varieties of onions with effect from January 1 next year, after prices of the crop have fallen sharply in the last few weeks. Issuing a notification on the subject, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry had stated that exports of all varieties of onion will be allowed.

"In exercise of powers conferred by section 3 of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992, as amended, read with para 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015-20, the central government hereby makes an amendment in the September 14 notification amending the export policy of onion. "

"The export of all varieties of onions…has been made free with effect from January 1, 2021," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said the notification.

All onion varieties including ‘Bangalore Rose’ and ‘Krishnapuram’ can be exported, it added. Apart from raw onions, these varieties can be exported in the form of “cut, sliced or in powder form”.

The central government had banned onion exports in September because of the spurt in prices and to increase availability in the domestic market after flooding in several states worsened seasonal shortages, leading to a spike in local prices.

Under the revised policy issued in September, export of all varieties, including ‘Bangalore Rose’ and ‘Krishnapuram’ onions, excluding cut, sliced or broken in powder form, was prohibited. However, the government had relaxed some of the restrictions in October.

The retail prices in the national capital hover around Rs 35-40 per kg at present. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka are the top three onion growing states in India. India is one of the biggest onion exporters. The export destinations include Nepal and Bangladesh.