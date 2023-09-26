Home

Business

Centre Amends Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules; Check Key Changes Here

Centre Amends Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules; Check Key Changes Here

MHA Amends FCRA Rules, Requires NGOs to Submit Details of Movable Assets Created Out of Foreign Contribution.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of India has amended the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011, to require non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to submit details of movable assets created out of foreign contribution. The new requirement will come into effect from April 1, 2024.

Trending Now

MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) amends the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules. Now, NGOs have to submit the details of movable assets created out of foreign contribution (as on 31st March of Financial Year). pic.twitter.com/5bAvn1DhuM — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2023

You may like to read

This is a developing story.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES