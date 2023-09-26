By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Centre Amends Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules; Check Key Changes Here
MHA Amends FCRA Rules, Requires NGOs to Submit Details of Movable Assets Created Out of Foreign Contribution.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of India has amended the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011, to require non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to submit details of movable assets created out of foreign contribution. The new requirement will come into effect from April 1, 2024.
MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) amends the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules. Now, NGOs have to submit the details of movable assets created out of foreign contribution (as on 31st March of Financial Year). pic.twitter.com/5bAvn1DhuM
— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2023
This is a developing story.
