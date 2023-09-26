Top Recommended Stories

Centre Amends Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules; Check Key Changes Here

MHA Amends FCRA Rules, Requires NGOs to Submit Details of Movable Assets Created Out of Foreign Contribution.

Updated: September 26, 2023 12:21 AM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of India has amended the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011, to require non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to submit details of movable assets created out of foreign contribution. The new requirement will come into effect from April 1, 2024.

