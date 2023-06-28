Home

Centre Announces 3-month Extension for Implementing Revised TCS Rates | Details Here

Increased TCS rates to apply from 1st October, 2023: The increase in TCS rates; which were to come into effect from 1st July, 2023 shall now come into effect from October 1.

Man Calls Delhi Police, Threatens To Kill PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah & Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

The Modi government on Wednesday pushed back the tax hike on international transactions (TCS) by three months to October 1

