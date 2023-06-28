By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Centre Announces 3-month Extension for Implementing Revised TCS Rates | Details Here
Increased TCS rates to apply from 1st October, 2023: The increase in TCS rates; which were to come into effect from 1st July, 2023 shall now come into effect from October 1.
The Modi government on Wednesday pushed back the tax hike on international transactions (TCS) by three months to October 1
