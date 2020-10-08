New Delhi: The Centre has appointed M. Rajeshwar Rao as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Also Read - Rs 2000 Notes News: Has Centre Decided to Discontinue Printing of Rs 2000 Notes? This is What Modi Govt Said | Read Here

Rao is currently an Executive Director with the central bank.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of M. Rajeshwar Rao, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India to the post of Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India," said a notification by the Department of Personnel and Training.

The post was lying vacant for over six months after N.S. Vishwanathan retired on March 31.

(With agency inputs)