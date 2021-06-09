New Delhi: The Central government in a landmark decision on Wednesday approved the allocation of 5MHz 4G spectrum for Railways. Giving further details, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the 5 megahertz spectrum in 700 MHz band for Railways will improve its communication system and make rail travel safer. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: South Eastern Railway Cancels Special Trains Between Delhi, Bhubaneswar | Full List Here

"Railways will be provided with 5 megahertz spectrum in 700 MHz band. It will improve its communication system and make rail travel safer. Railway currently uses optical fibre. With the availability of spectrum, there will be radio communication," Prakash Javadekar said at a press briefing.

Javadekar also added that Rs 25,000 crore will be spent in the next 5 years for signal modernisation and 5G spectrum implementation in Railways.

In another development, the Union Cabinet also approved the extension of the applicability of New Investment Policy (NIP)-2012 read with its amendment to the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited.

On the other hand, the Centre also approved the increase in minimum support prices for summer sown crops. It was announced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Notably, the MSP of paddy (common) has been increased from Rs 1,868 per quintal in 2020-21 to Rs 1,940 per quintal in 2021-22. Tomar said that the highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for sesamum (Rs 452 per quintal) followed by tur and urad (Rs 300 per quintal each).