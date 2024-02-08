Home

Centre Approves Multi-Tracking Railway Projects Across 18 Districts In 6 States; Check Details

Centre Approves Multi-Tracking Railway Projects Across 18 Districts In 6 States; Check Details

The multi-tracking projects with a total estimated cost of Rs 12, 343 crore, are aimed at easing operations, reduce congestion, as well as providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved six multi-tracking projects of Indian Railways across 18 districts in six different states. The projects were approved at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These projects, spanning across 18 districts in six states; Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Nagaland, aim to enhance rail connectivity, improve transportation efficiency, and boost economic growth in the respective regions.

As per statement, the projects will boost the existing railway network by over 1,000 kilometres, besides also enhancing employment opportunities. “The projects will provide around 3 crore man-days to the people of these states.”

Here are the details of the six projects:

S.No. Name of Section for doubling stretch Length in (kms.) Estimates cost (Rs.) State 1 Ajmer-Chanderiya 178.28 1813.28 Rajasthan 2 Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur 131.27 1268.57 Rajasthan 3. Luni-Samdari-Bhildi 271.97 3530.92 Gujarat & Rajasthan 4 Agthori-Kamakhya with new Rail cum Road Bridge 7.062 1650.37 Assam 5 Lumding-Furkating 140 2333.84 Assam & Nagaland 6 Motumari-Vishnupuram and Rail over Rail at Motumari 88.81 10.87 1746.20 Telangana & Andhra Pradesh

The projects are part of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan which targets multi-model connectivity through integrated planning to provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

Cabinet approves spectrum auction

In another key decision, the Cabinet also approved an auction of 10,523 MHz spectrum within the current fiscal year, setting a reserve price of Rs 96,317 crore.

It also gave the green light to the Central sector sub scheme, “Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samriddhi Saha Yojana (PMMKSSY),” which focuses on the formalisation of the fisheries sector, and approved the continuation of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund until March 2026.

“This extension will provide continued support for the development of infrastructure in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors, thereby facilitating increased productivity and income for fishermen,” an official said.

(With IANS inputs)

