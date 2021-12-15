New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that the Central government has approved a new scheme to provide incentives to encourage digital transactions through RuPay Debit Card and BHIM UPI of small amounts. Giving further details, the minister added that the scheme will incur an expense of around Rs 1,300 Crores.Also Read - BJP's Road to Purvanchal Through Mega Project Broadens: PM Modi to Inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur on Dec 11

He also added that another ambitious project to establish a complete ecosystem of semiconductors and display manufacturing has been sanctioned and added that Rs 76,000 crores will be spent on this project in 6 years. Also Read - More Than 32 Core Allocated to Paralympic Committee of India in Last 4 Years: Anurag Thakur

A scheme has been approved to provide incentives to encourage digital transactions through RuPay Debit Card and BHIM UPI of small amounts. It will incur an expense of around Rs 1,300 Crores: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/QKAb2MFgp6 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

Also Read - 821 Sportspersons Are Getting Lifelong Pension, Says Sports Minister

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that the Union Cabinet has also approved implementation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana for 2021-26. He added that the scheme will benefit about 22 lakh farmers, including 2.5 lakh SC and 2 lakh ST farmers.

On the other hand, Anurag Thakur said the Cabinet has approved Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India. Giving details, he said the cabinet has cleared the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for semiconductors with the ambition of making the country an electronics hub as the shortage of microchips hurts industrial production.

“An ambitious project to establish a complete ecosystem of semiconductors and display manufacturing has been sanctioned. Rs 76,000 crores will be spent on this project in 6 years”, Anurag Thakur said during the press briefing.